They Can Contribute ₦1000, ₦2000 – NDC Reveals Plan To Raise Campaign Funds From Ordinary Nigerians

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it plans to raise campaign funds from ordinary Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the party’s national leader, Seriake Dickson, stated this during an interview on Arise News.

Dickson said the move aims to limit wealthy individuals’ influence on the country’s democracy.

He said Nigerians could contribute as little as ₦1,000 towards the NDC’s activities.

Dickson, who represents Bayelsa West in the Senate, described the NDC as the only political party in Nigeria that does not receive funding from the government treasury.

“You cannot allow your democracy to be funded by moneybags and billionaires who are now trillionaires using government resources. You will continue to be oppressed.

“So, we have got to help Nigerian poor people, oppressed people, break loose from the oppressors. We want a process by which Nigerians, ordinary Nigerians, can contribute ₦1,000, ₦2,000, as it happens all over the world,” Dickson said.

Dickson also said the party was consulting on the composition of its presidential campaign council and would announce the members soon.

“We don’t want to do what the other party in government has done, publishing something and withdrawing it,” he said.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other relevant bodies to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

“We will take our case to the Nigerian people, and every vote will be fought for. Every vote will be contested,” he said.