‘It Is Absolutely Irresponsible To Tell Atiku To Step Down’ – ADC Chieftain Blasts Kwankwaso

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Chille Igbawua, has described the call by Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race as an insult and absolutely irresponsible.

Naija News reports that Igbawua, a former member of the House of Representatives and adviser to the ADC National Chairman, said during an interview on Arise Television that suggestions that Atiku’s age and health should disqualify him are unfounded.

Igbawua questioned Kwankwaso over the suggestion that Atiku would be taken care of, stressing that remarks had done a lot of damage.

He said, “I do not know where he has data on Atiku’s health. Atiku has not changed his age, but whether at that age he cannot govern is a totally different thing.

“I know people who say they are younger than Atiku who don’t appear to have the agility, mental capacity and sagacity that Atiku has. So, it is not the age you count on paper. Age also goes with the state of health, and I’m not seeing any of those as being a deficit on the part of Atiku Abubakar.

“To suggest that Atiku should step down so that if they win they will take care of him, how? That is an insult. Take care of him in what way? You want to pay his hospital bills? You want to provide food in his house?

“I think it is absolutely irresponsible, to say the least. It has done a lot of damage because it is creating a gulf.”

Igbawua maintained that the ADC remained open to discussions with other opposition parties ahead of 2027.

He stated, “At all times, we are ready for dialogue. Whether it will succeed or not is a different thing. But at least it gives the opportunity for the opposition to come together.”

On the possibility of multiple opposition candidates confronting President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Igbawua said the ADC could still prevail.

He added, “We would defeat the incumbent and change the country. I say that confidently. I’m not being rhetorical.”