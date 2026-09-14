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Labour Party Disowns Arabambi Over Case Against Peter Obi’s Credentials

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By Oladipo Abiola
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L-R: Peter Obi and Abayomi Arabambi
L-R: Peter Obi and Abayomi Arabambi

Key Takeaways

  • The Labour Party disowned Abayomi Arabambi’s court case challenging Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s academic credentials, saying it did not authorise him.
  • Labour Party National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said Arabambi was suspended with 24 others in March, and the National Convention ratified it on April 28, 2026.
  • Asogwa accused Arabambi of impersonation and said the party’s lawyers are reviewing possible legal steps, including a petition to relevant law enforcement agencies.

The Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from a court case instituted by Abayomi Arabambi over the academic credentials of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, insisted that Arabambi was no longer a member of the Labour Party, having been among 25 members suspended by its National Executive Council in March for alleged anti-party activities.

He added that the suspension was later ratified by the party’s National Convention on April 28, 2026, after which the affected members ceased to be members of the LP.

“Following the said ratification, the affected members ceased to be members of the party,” the party stated.

Asogwa said the clarification became necessary after Arabambi sued the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) over Peter Obi’s academic records.

The party argued that Arabambi cannot initiate any action on its behalf, as he is no longer a member.

Asogwa further accused Arabambi of impersonation, adding that the party’s lawyers are reviewing the situation with a possibility of taking legal action.

“If Abayomi Arabambi has presented himself to the public as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party, the general public is hereby notified that such representation is entirely unauthorised and, prima facie, amounts to impersonation.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the party’s lawyers for the purpose of determining the appropriate legal and other steps that may be taken, including a possible petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities,” the statement added.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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