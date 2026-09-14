Labour Party Disowns Arabambi Over Case Against Peter Obi’s Credentials

The Labour Party (LP) has distanced itself from a court case instituted by Abayomi Arabambi over the academic credentials of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, insisted that Arabambi was no longer a member of the Labour Party, having been among 25 members suspended by its National Executive Council in March for alleged anti-party activities.

He added that the suspension was later ratified by the party’s National Convention on April 28, 2026, after which the affected members ceased to be members of the LP.

“Following the said ratification, the affected members ceased to be members of the party,” the party stated.

Asogwa said the clarification became necessary after Arabambi sued the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) over Peter Obi’s academic records.

The party argued that Arabambi cannot initiate any action on its behalf, as he is no longer a member.

Asogwa further accused Arabambi of impersonation, adding that the party’s lawyers are reviewing the situation with a possibility of taking legal action.

“If Abayomi Arabambi has presented himself to the public as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party, the general public is hereby notified that such representation is entirely unauthorised and, prima facie, amounts to impersonation.

“The matter is currently being reviewed by the party’s lawyers for the purpose of determining the appropriate legal and other steps that may be taken, including a possible petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities,” the statement added.