Arabambi Drags UNN To Court Over Peter Obi’s Academic Records

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Abayomi Arabambi, has sued the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) over the institution’s alleged refusal to release the academic record of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the court documents name the applicant, a former factional spokesperson for LP, and the VC and UNN as 1st and 2nd respondents.

Arabambi requested a certified true copy (CTC) of Obi’s certificate number D000198 for a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy issued in 1984, under the Freedom of Information Act, but the institution turned down his request.

In the originating motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2144/2026 and filed by his lawyer, Anderson Asemota, on Sept. 9 at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Arabambi said he had written letters to the university.

He is, therefore, seeking an order of mandamus compelling the respondents to perform their statutory duty under the FOI Act, 2011, by determining and responding to his request dated July 16 in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

According to Arabambi in the affidavit setting out the facts, by a letter dated 16th July, 2026, the applicant requested a CTC of Certificate No. D000198, stated to have been issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to Gregory Peter Onwubuasi Obi in respect of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy in 1984.

“The applicant also requested a Certified True Copy of the certificate, academic record or other official records upon which the said degree was predicated.

“The said request was duly delivered to and received by the respondents on 6th August, 2026.

“The applicant expressly made the request pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, and stated the public-interest and accountability basis for the request.

“The respondents failed and/or neglected to provide the requested information within the period prescribed by the Act,” he said.

Arabambi stated that the respondents did not provide him with written notice of refusal identifying the specific provision of the Act relied upon for refusal.

The applicant consequently sent a reminder letter dated 31st August, 2026, reiterating the original request and again demanding the requested records.

“The reminder letter was delivered to and received by the respondents on 1st September, 2026, as evidenced by the delivery receipt,” he said.

Arabambi, in the affidavit deposed to by Chuku Maudlyn, a litigation secretary in the law firm of Messrs Neplus Ultra Attorneys, averred that the delivery receipt identified the receiver as the VC and the destination as the UNN.

“As at the commencement of this action, the respondents have neither supplied the requested records nor issued a lawful written notice of refusal,” he said.

At the centre of the applicant’s complaint is what he described as multiple variations of Obi’s name across documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and educational authorities.

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge.