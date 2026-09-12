Peter Obi Has Northern Support, Opponents Are Afraid Of Him – Umeh

The Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has said the claim that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has no northern support is simply propaganda pushed by politicians who fear him.

According to him, Obi has already demonstrated in the 2023 elections that he could attract votes beyond the South East region.

He insisted that the claim that Obi faces widespread rejection in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election is simply a “make-believe” by political opponents, Naija News reports.

“No, he is accepted. People are afraid of Peter Obi. That is a make-believe; it is propaganda,” Umeh said during a Channels Television interview.

To buttress his claim, Umeh recalled that Obi got a good number of votes from some northern states when he contested the 2023 presidency on the platform of the Labour Party.

“In 2023, he got good votes in Adamawa State; he got good votes in other parts of the North,” he said.

Umeh said the political landscape has also changed, particularly among young Nigerians who, he argued, are increasingly questioning traditional political loyalties.

“The youths who own Nigeria and tomorrow’s Nigeria have seen that they cannot remain with the prejudices and misdirection of their leaders in the past because the things that have happened in the past have not helped them,” he said.

The Senator said nobody should be intimidated by Obi and each candidate should be allowed to present his plans and ideas to Nigerians.

“This exchange of ideas and programmes and policies we want to implement should be allowed to sell through to the voting public. Nobody should be intimidated,” he said.

Umeh charged stakeholders, including political parties, to allow the citizens to choose their leaders in 2027 through a free and fair election.