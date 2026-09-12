 Skip to content
Politics

Peter Obi Has Northern Support, Opponents Are Afraid Of Him – Umeh

Published
By Oladipo Abiola
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has northern support, and opponents spread propaganda because they fear him.
  • Umeh cited the 2023 presidential election, saying Obi won good votes in Adamawa State and other northern areas when he ran on the Labour Party platform.
  • Umeh urged political parties and other stakeholders to allow candidates sell their plans without intimidation, and let Nigerians choose leaders in 2027 through free and fair polls.

The Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, has said the claim that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has no northern support is simply propaganda pushed by politicians who fear him.

According to him, Obi has already demonstrated in the 2023 elections that he could attract votes beyond the South East region.

He insisted that the claim that Obi faces widespread rejection in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 election is simply a “make-believe” by political opponents, Naija News reports.

“No, he is accepted. People are afraid of Peter Obi. That is a make-believe; it is propaganda,” Umeh said during a Channels Television interview.

To buttress his claim, Umeh recalled that Obi got a good number of votes from some northern states when he contested the 2023 presidency on the platform of the Labour Party.

“In 2023, he got good votes in Adamawa State; he got good votes in other parts of the North,” he said.

Umeh said the political landscape has also changed, particularly among young Nigerians who, he argued, are increasingly questioning traditional political loyalties.

“The youths who own Nigeria and tomorrow’s Nigeria have seen that they cannot remain with the prejudices and misdirection of their leaders in the past because the things that have happened in the past have not helped them,” he said.

The Senator said nobody should be intimidated by Obi and each candidate should be allowed to present his plans and ideas to Nigerians.

“This exchange of ideas and programmes and policies we want to implement should be allowed to sell through to the voting public. Nobody should be intimidated,” he said.

Umeh charged stakeholders, including political parties, to allow the citizens to choose their leaders in 2027 through a free and fair election.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.