Peter Obi Knows I Could Have Helped Him Out In Benue – Datti

Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed has said that being in a different political party from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Peter Obi, does not affect their personal relationship.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed stated this on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

He described Obi as his “boss”, saying he could have assisted the former Anambra State governor during the recent incident in Benue if he had been contacted.

“In reality, if you check what is between me and Peter Obi, and coming to the clarifications now, let me tell you: first and foremost, Obi is my boss. I still call him my boss,” he said.

He said he remained close enough to Obi to contact him directly and receive a response.

“If not because I don’t like acting, I could call Peter Obi now and on the second or third ring, he will answer. Hey, my brother Datti,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He then referred to the recent incident in Benue State, where Obi’s convoy was blocked by thugs while attempting to travel to Yelwata on a humanitarian visit.

Demonstrating what the conversation would sound like if he intended to call Obi, he said, “Sir, what happened in Benue? Why didn’t you call me in Benue?

He added: “He knows I could have helped out in Benue, even where he is now. He knows I could have helped out in Benue. My relationship with Peter is solid.”