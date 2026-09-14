NDC Reveals Those Behind Attacks On Its Members In Enugu, Makes Demands

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed that the recent attack on its members in Enugu State was carried out by state-sponsored thugs.

The NDC made the claim in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director.

He said the attack on NDC members during a meeting in Obuoffia Ward, Nkanu West Local Government Area, happened unprovoked and demanded a stop to such attacks.

Naija News reports that Director said the attack was not just against NDC members, but against Nigeria’s democracy.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the unprovoked and dastardly attack on our members during a peaceful grassroots meeting in Obuoffia Ward, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“This incessant assault on our members by state-sponsored thugs must stop. As a registered political party, we have every constitutional right to participate in the democratic process through peaceful assembly. No amount of intimidation will silence this constitutionally guaranteed right.

“The violence visited on NDC members in Enugu and other parts of the South-East is an affront to Nigeria’s democracy and a direct attack on the freedom of association guaranteed by the Constitution. No individual and no political party has a monopoly on violence. Those sponsoring thugs to attack NDC members should know that we reserve the right to self-defence. No further attack on our members will be tolerated,” the statement read.

The party also condemned what it described as the lackadaisical attitude of the security agencies in such situations, adding, however, that the NDC is not intimidated and is sure of victory at the polls.

“We also condemn the complacency and lackadaisical attitude of the security agencies towards the opposition in Enugu and across the South-East. Their failure to act promptly and decisively has emboldened these attackers. The NDC has previously been attacked twice in Imo State during a town hall meeting and consultation by the party’s senatorial candidate, Uche Onyeogocha.

“The ruling APC in Enugu is clearly jittery and disturbed by the growing momentum of the NDC. However, no one can prevent the NDC from exercising its right to democratic participation in the 2027 general elections.

“If the goal of those sponsoring these thugs and attacks is to instill fear in the hearts of the people, they have failed woefully. This cowardly act will only strengthen our resolve to canvass and mobilise for the party and its candidates across the board,” Director added in the statement.

He challenged the security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure perpetrators face justice.

“We hereby call on the security agencies to immediately launch a thorough investigation into this dastardly act and bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

“The NDC will not be cowed. We will continue to organise, mobilise, and defend the democratic space,” the statement concluded.