NDC Storms INEC Office, Demands Return Of Two Ekiti Senate Candidates

The exclusion of two senatorial candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) from the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sparked a protest in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that members and supporters of the NDC and the Obedient Movement took their grievances to the INEC office in the state, demanding the immediate restoration of the names of Prince Adeyinka Ali and Ayokunle Olusegun as the party’s candidates for Ekiti North and Ekiti South Senatorial Districts, respectively.

The protesters maintained that Ali and Olusegun emerged from the party’s senatorial primary election held on May 29, 2026, and were earlier recognized by INEC as the legitimate candidates for the two districts.

They, however, expressed concern that the names of the two candidates were later removed from the final list published by the electoral body.

The protesters described the development as unacceptable, saying it could undermine the democratic process and affect the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of Olusegun, Adediji Segun said the protesters visited the INEC office to demand the return of the two candidates to the commission’s list.

He said the candidates had invested heavily in the party and questioned why their names were suddenly excluded.

“We want INEC to integrate their names back to the lists. They are the financiers of the party and one person cannot just wake up one day and be deciding for us. We don’t want that,” he said.

The leader of the Obedient Movement in Ekiti State, Emmanuel Olamidotun, also rejected what he described as injustice against the affected candidates.

Olamidotun called for the removal of the alleged perpetrator, David Adesua, from the party, describing him as a “cancer” to NDC.

He urged the leadership of the party to respect the outcome of the May 29 primary election and avoid actions that could undermine the interests of its candidates and supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, INEC had previously confirmed Olusegun and Ali as the NDC candidates for Ekiti South and Ekiti North Senatorial Districts, respectively.

He said their subsequent exclusion from the final list had therefore raised serious concerns among party members and supporters.

The NDC Publicity Secretary in Ekiti State, Olawale Olatunde, warned that failure to restore the two names could hurt the party’s electoral chances in 2027.

Olatunde said the controversy could affect the NDC’s ability to make an impact in Ekiti State and across the country during the general elections.

“If those names are not returned, Obi should prepare for failure come 2027 general,” he added.

The protesters and other party leaders called on INEC to urgently review the circumstances surrounding the exclusion of Ali and Olusegun.

They demanded that the names of the candidates who emerged from the party’s primary election be reflected in the final list released by the electoral commission.

However, no INEC official received the protesters during the demonstration, while the commission had yet to issue an official statement on the matter.