NDC Will Allow Nigerians Donate Small Amounts To The Party Like Obidient Movement Did In 2023 – Director

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it plans to use a crowdfunding model to allow Nigerians to contribute financially to the party’s activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, who made this known during an interview with Trust TV, said the model will reduce the influence of money bags on the party’s activities.

He said the Obidient Movement successfully used the crowdfunding initiative during the 2023 elections, and the NDC will also adopt the initiative to enable members and supporters to contribute according to their financial capacity.

“We should be inventive, creative and innovative in the way we fund our party. Every Nigerian should have the opportunity to own the party.

“We don’t want a party that is hijacked and solely sponsored by moneybags, because that would allow them to dictate what happens within the party,” Director said.

He said contributors would be able to track how their money was used, while professional financial experts and auditors would oversee the process.

Naija News reports that the NDC spokesperson also added that the party is yet to determine a ceiling for individual donations but would announce one after consultations with key stakeholders.

In a case of large donations, Director said the party would not turn down the offers, but would scrutinise substantial donations before accepting them, particularly where the source of the funds was questionable.

“If somebody decides to donate N500 million to us, it will be left to the party leadership to decide whether to accept it,” he said.

He added that the party would not want to accept funds that could later expose it to legal or political risks.

On the participation of ordinary Nigerians, Director said contributions would not be limited to wealthy supporters.

“We are not saying it must be millions of naira. It could be N1,500 or whatever amount you can afford,” he said.