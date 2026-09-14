They Abuse Tinubu On Social Media Like Kindergarten Fighting Over Groundnuts – APC Chieftain Mocks Opposition

A former National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bankole Oluwajana, has said there is no serious opposition in the 2027 election.

He boasted that President Bola Tinubu has already won the election, arguing that the opposition is only interested in social media fights.

Naija News reports that Oluwajana shared his thoughts during an interview with Punch.

He argued that the opposition lacked structure and therefore could not be taken seriously.

Oluwajana said, “On the forthcoming election, it is very obvious that there is no serious opposition, or oppositions are not serious.

“Anywhere in the world, including the United States of America, you cannot be a serious contender in democracy without a structure.

Election is just a few months away, and the understanding of major opposition of what campaign means is to abuse President Tinubu on social media like kindergarten fighting over a bar of chocolate or groundnuts. The battle has been won even before it started. There is no contest.”

He boxed the opposition presidential candidates into three categories of “dreamers, serial contenders and unduly ambitious men without structure.”

According to Oluwajana, those in the opposition are mostly strange bedfellows driven by anger, envy and jealousy of Tinubu.

He described former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, whom he regarded as a progressive, as unfathomable for pairing up with David Mark and Atiku.

He said, “The opposition candidates are in three categories, Some are dreamers, often misled by marabouts and prophets. In the second category are serial contenders who gather together those who are angry with President Tinubu, those who do not like him, and some former associates who have fallen out with him. In this second group we have strange bedfellows.

“How can we explain Aregbesola, a known progressive socialist, pairing up with David Mark, who retired as a military irredentist and an aggressive capitalist like Atiku? It is impossible to have a unified team from such a concoction.

“The third group comprises unduly ambitious young men without structure. They assume that a riot, protest or upheaval can bring them to power, forgetting that the same upheaval may consume them.”

On the present administration, Oluwajana described the subsidy and naira deregulation policies as Tinubu restructuring Nigeria for a better future.

He said, “President Tinubu is very brilliant and knows what he is doing and where he is taking Nigeria. He means well for Nigeria.

“Presidents before him mainly had governance in mind. In addition to governance, the government of President Tinubu has harmlessly added restructuring, growth and economic stability.

“If there are lapses and mistakes, they are not deliberate. Such hitches are not unusual, and the rough edges can be smoothed.

“Obviously, President Tinubu wants a well-structured and better future for Nigeria. The Naira deregulation and removal of subsidy are good policies. Now Nigerians travel abroad with goods to sell over there to earn income and return with empty boxes.

“Before now, it was the other way around, Nigerians would go abroad with empty boxes and return with boxes filled up with goods. This was injurious to the economy. The reversal of this is good for the economy.”