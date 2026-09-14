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Fuel Queues, ASUU Strike: Reno Omokri Lists What Nigerians No Longer Suffer Under Tinubu

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, said Nigerians are better off under President Bola Tinubu, citing fuel availability without queues at petrol stations.
  • Omokri said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that despite oil sector disruptions like the Iran crisis, Nigeria avoided fuel availability problems seen in the US and UK.
  • The ambassador-designate said ASUU has not declared any nationwide prolonged strike under Tinubu, and he put Nigeria’s bigger issue at 20 million out-of-school children.

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has declared that Nigerians are better off under the administration of President Bola Tinubu than they were before he came into power.

Omokri argued that despite global disruptions in the oil sector, fuel is still available to Nigerians without citizens having to queue at petrol stations.

He added that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has also not gone on any prolonged strike since the Tinubu government came into power, ensuring that students in tertiary institutions can finish their studies in record time.

Naija News reports that Omokri made the argument during an interview appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“The average Nigerian is much better off today. When was the last time Nigerians slept in fuel stations? Nigerians have not slept in fuel stations since this man became president. There is no availability problem in Nigeria. You had the Iran crisis, there were availability issues in the United States and the United Kingdom. In this country, there were no availability issues.

When was the last time you heard of ASUU strike? Under this government, there has been not a single nationwide ASUU strike,” he argued.

The former presidential spokesperson added that Nigeria’s main problem is not insecurity, but the challenge of out-of-school children, which the Tinubu administration is dealing with.

He said Nigeria has 20 million out-of-school children, and President Tinubu is investing in education to curb the challenge.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
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