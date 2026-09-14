Fuel Queues, ASUU Strike: Reno Omokri Lists What Nigerians No Longer Suffer Under Tinubu

Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has declared that Nigerians are better off under the administration of President Bola Tinubu than they were before he came into power.

Omokri argued that despite global disruptions in the oil sector, fuel is still available to Nigerians without citizens having to queue at petrol stations.

He added that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has also not gone on any prolonged strike since the Tinubu government came into power, ensuring that students in tertiary institutions can finish their studies in record time.

Naija News reports that Omokri made the argument during an interview appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“The average Nigerian is much better off today. When was the last time Nigerians slept in fuel stations? Nigerians have not slept in fuel stations since this man became president. There is no availability problem in Nigeria. You had the Iran crisis, there were availability issues in the United States and the United Kingdom. In this country, there were no availability issues.

When was the last time you heard of ASUU strike? Under this government, there has been not a single nationwide ASUU strike,” he argued.

The former presidential spokesperson added that Nigeria’s main problem is not insecurity, but the challenge of out-of-school children, which the Tinubu administration is dealing with.

He said Nigeria has 20 million out-of-school children, and President Tinubu is investing in education to curb the challenge.