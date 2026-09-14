Reno Omokri Reveals Why Tinubu Does Not Have Primary, Secondary School Certificates

Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has defended President Bola Tinubu amid renewed questions over his primary and secondary education, arguing that conventional schooling was not the norm for many Nigerians of the president’s generation.

Naija News reports that Omokri spoke on Sunday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he dismissed concerns over the absence of conventional primary and secondary school certificates in discussions about Tinubu’s educational history.

According to Omokri, the education system available when Tinubu was in primary and secondary school was different from what exists today.

“Are you aware that at the time the president went to primary school, at the time the president would have gone to primary school, secondary school, most Nigerians were not going to regular schools; a lot of them were being homeschooled,” he said.

He challenged critics of the President’s educational background to provide evidence of their own primary school classmates.

“If you ask some of these opponents of the president to produce their primary school classmate, they cannot,” Omokri stated.

The former presidential aide also cited his family as an example, saying one of his children is homeschooled and that his Ethiopian wife also received her education through homeschooling.

Omokri maintained that questions over Tinubu’s early education did not affect his eligibility to occupy the presidency or seek another term in 2027.

“We know for a fact that the president is qualified for the position he’s holding, for the position he wants to be reelected to,” he said.

He also pointed to Tinubu’s tertiary education at Chicago State University, arguing that the institution confirmed the President’s attendance and graduation.

“He went to Chicago State University. The registrar of that school went to court, and they confirmed that Tinubu was admitted, attended, and graduated from that school. That is enough,” Omokri said.