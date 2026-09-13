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2027: If You’re Dealing With APC, You Have To Be Ready For Anything – ADC

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By Oladipo Abiola
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ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi
ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

Key Takeaways

  • ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party would win the 2027 elections if the polls are free and fair.
  • Abdullahi said on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast that ADC would protect its votes and be ready for anything while dealing with APC.
  • Abdullahi questioned FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike’s remark about deploying federal might in an August governorship election, calling it a confession of intent.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed confidence that it would win the 2027 elections, particularly if the polls are free and fair.

The party, however, insisted that, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is also ready for anything at the polls.

Naija News reports that the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the declaration during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, responding to whether the opposition party could realistically defeat the incumbent despite the multiplicity of opposition groups.

According to him, the ADC is confident it can defeat the APC because it is ready to protect its votes from any manipulation of the electoral process.

“Yes, we believe so. In a free and fair election, we have no doubt in my mind that we win this election,” he said.

The ADC spokesman said the party was prepared to protect its votes, alleging that the APC may want to get involved in electoral malpractice.

“The challenge is: Will there be a fair and fair election. We are ready for that. We are ready for anything.

“If you are dealing with these APC people, you have to be ready for anything quickly because we know that they want to steal the election. We will police our vote,” Abdullahi said.

He also questioned a recent declaration by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the APC could have won the August governorship election if it deployed federal might.

According to him, Wike’s submission raised questions about the minister and his party’s intention to influence electoral outcomes.

What does that mean? That regardless of what the Osun people think, you have a way to deliver it. That’s confession,” he said.

The ADC spokesman further alleged that Nigerians have abandoned the APC and his party has all the needed support to win the 2027 elections.

He said, “We know Nigerians have abandoned them. They know Nigerians have abandoned them, and that’s why they are threatening everybody.”

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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