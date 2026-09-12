ADC Candidate, Members Attacked In Rivers [Videos]

Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were allegedly assaulted, harassed and arrested while carrying out political activities in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident reportedly involved the ADC Assembly candidate for Ikwerre Constituency, Hon. Jeffrey Wobodo, who was said to have been beaten and intimidated during the operation.

It was alleged that personnel of the O’SPAC security outfit, alongside police officers from the Isiokpo Area Command and officers attached to the Ikwerre Local Government Council, took part in the operation.

The operation reportedly involved four police Hilux vehicles and six O’SPAC Sienna vehicles.

An ADC member who appeared in a video seen by Naija News online alleged that the security personnel subjected party members to harassment and assault, with some people sustaining injuries.

The source further alleged that O’SPAC personnel used machetes to flog and assault some of those present, causing panic among party members and other people at the scene.

Phones and money were also allegedly taken from some individuals during the incident.

Three persons identified as Isaiah Thomas, Confidence Amadi and Chikezie Justice were reportedly arrested and taken away.

The ADC member alleged that the Area Commander accused the arrested persons of being cultists.

He further claimed that their release was being withheld following alleged instructions from the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman.

The incident has sparked calls for the immediate release of the three arrested persons and an investigation into the alleged assault and harassment.

The ADC member appealed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to intervene and investigate the conduct of the security personnel involved.

See video clips below.