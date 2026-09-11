2027 Is An Opportunity For Lagosians To Stop Smelling, Stinking Lagos – Gbadamosi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Deputy Governorship candidate for Lagos State in the 2027 elections, Babatunde Gbadamosi, said the forthcoming elections offer Lagosians a chance to rescue themselves from slavery.

According to him, the 2027 election is a chance for the people of Lagos to make their choice through the ballot, and the ADC is a viable alternative.

Gbadamosi said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed the people and it is down to Lagosians to save themselves from what he described as a ‘smelling and stinking’ Lagos in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that he, however, said it is up to the people of Lagos to choose their next set of leaders, insisting that politics has no guaranteed outcomes.

“There are no certainties. There are no givens. It’s down to the people to choose what they want,” Gbadamosi said during an interview with Vanguard Politics Hub.

Citing the August 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the ADC chieftain said Lagosians would also have to decide whether they wanted a change in the state.

“The people of Osun State chose that they were not going to go back to Egypt. They chose freedom four years ago. They chose freedom again this year. It’s down to the Lagosians now,” he said.

Despite the long years of the APC, Gbadamosi said Lagosians still have to deal with challenges of water supply, waste management and the overall condition of the state, but these can change depending on how they vote in 2027.

“We have 25 million Lagosians. They have to make up their minds whether they want to end the era of no water in the taps; whether they want to end the era of refuse everywhere, Lagos smelling, stinking from the minute you step out of the plane,” he said.

Asked about his political strategy for winning elections, Gbadamosi insisted that it is strictly up to the people to choose their leaders.

“It’s not a matter of pathways. I will say it again. It is down to the people of Lagos. The people of Lagos have to choose. They have to decide whether they want to keep living in a smelling cesspit, whether they want to keep hearing excuse after excuse,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as the focus on political appearances and rhetoric without corresponding solutions to the state’s challenges.

“They have to decide if they want to keep seeing agbada after agbada on their screens, people speaking all manner of English without actually solving the problems,” Gbadamosi said.