Lagos Debunks Viral Video Of People Living Under Oja Oba Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government of Lagos State has dismissed a viral video showing people allegedly living under the Oja Oba Bridge, saying the footage does not represent the current situation at the location.

The state government said the video being circulated online was recorded about two years ago and was being presented as a recent development.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, Naija News reports.

Wahab said his attention was drawn to the video after an 𝕏 user shared it with a claim suggesting that people were currently residing under the bridge.

According to the commissioner, the footage is old and should not be used to describe the situation at the location.

“I wish to clarify that the video is an old recording, taken approximately two years ago, and does not reflect the current situation at the location,” he stated.

Wahab urged bloggers, influencers and other media platforms to verify information before publishing or sharing content with the public.

He warned that the circulation of old or misleading materials could cause unnecessary concern among residents and put pressure on government agencies.

“The circulation of outdated or misleading content can create unnecessary public concern and place undue pressure on government agencies and officials who work tirelessly, often around the clock, to protect and maintain our environment,” he said.

The commissioner reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to maintaining a clean, safe and environmentally sustainable state.

He also called on residents to help the government’s efforts by ensuring that only accurate and verified information is shared.