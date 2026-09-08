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US Embassy Makes Major Visa Change In Nigeria

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By Richard Ogunsile
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U.S Embassy

Key Takeaways

  • The US Embassy has stopped processing routine visa applications in Abuja, directing Nigerians to handle all routine US visa appointments at the Consulate General in Lagos.
  • The US authorities said the change took effect on August 1, 2026, and routine visa services are now available only at Consulate General Lagos.
  • The embassy will honour Abuja appointments booked before the change, though some dates may shift, and valid MRV fee receipts can be used in Lagos bookings.

Nigerians planning to apply for routine United States visas in Abuja will now have to make their way to Lagos as the US Embassy has stopped processing such applications in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The change took effect on August 1, 2026, according to the latest visa advisory issued by the US authorities.

Naija News reports that under the new arrangement, routine visa applications in Nigeria are now being handled only by the US Consulate General in Lagos.

However, applicants who had already booked appointments at the US Embassy in Abuja before the change will not lose their appointments.

The embassy said such appointments would still be honoured, although some applicants may have their dates changed.

Those affected have been advised to regularly check their email accounts for messages from the embassy containing information about any rescheduled appointment.

The advisory stated, “Routine visa services are only available at Consulate General Lagos. Effective August 1, 2026, U.S. Embassy Abuja no longer processes routine visa applications.”

It added that applicants with previously scheduled appointments would be attended to, but some appointment dates could be moved.

The US authorities also clarified that applicants who have unused and valid MRV visa application fee receipts can use them to schedule new appointments at the Lagos consulate.

Applicants have been advised to check the official US visa appointment platform for the latest information on visa services, appointment locations and operating hours.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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