US Approves $5 Billion Arms Sale To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran Conflict

The United States (US) has approved a possible $5 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

The proposed deal includes bombs, guidance kits and other military equipment aimed at strengthening Saudi Arabia’s ability to defend its airspace against regional threats.

The US State Department announced the approval on Friday, saying the weapons would improve Saudi Arabia’s defence capabilities and its ability to work with American and other Gulf military forces, Naija News reports.

“The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s airborne defence capability to counter current and future regional threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and improve interoperability with systems operated by US forces and other Gulf region partners,” the department said.

Washington also approved a separate possible sale of AGT-1500 engines to Saudi Arabia estimated at $750 million.

The State Department said Honeywell would serve as the main contractor for the engine deal.

According to the department, the proposed sales would also support US foreign policy and national security interests by strengthening the security of Saudi Arabia, a major non-NATO ally.

Saudi Arabia has faced drone and missile attacks from Iranian forces and Yemen’s Houthi rebels since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran earlier this year.

The proposed $5 billion weapons sale has now been formally notified to the US Congress for consideration.

Meanwhile, Washington also approved new military sales to Oman and Iraq as part of broader efforts to strengthen the defence capabilities of its partners in the Gulf and Middle East.

Oman was approved for a possible $188 million deal involving F-16 aircraft sustainment services.

Iraq, meanwhile, received approval for a potential $150 million purchase of Bell 412EPX helicopters.