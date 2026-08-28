US To Withdraw 200 Troops From Nigeria

The United States is preparing to withdraw about 200 military personnel deployed to Nigeria as part of its counterterrorism efforts.

According to The New York times, the larger group will leave the country by the end of September 2026.

The American troops were sent to Nigeria earlier this year to support the fight against Islamist militant groups.

American and Nigerian officials said the deployment produced useful results despite the relatively small number of personnel involved.

Although most of the troops are expected to leave, the United States plans to keep smaller teams in Nigeria.

The remaining personnel are expected to include military trainers and intelligence specialists who will continue working with their Nigerian counterparts.

US officials reportedly regard the Nigeria deployment as a possible model for future American security operations in Africa.

The approach involved using a limited number of troops while relying heavily on training, intelligence sharing and cooperation with local security forces.

The planned withdrawal follows an operation carried out in May that resulted in the death of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, identified as the second-in-command of ISIS in the Lake Chad Basin.

The operation was carried out with US support and was followed by a reduction in the number of American troops stationed in Nigeria.

Dagvin Anderson, commander of the US Africa Command, had previously disclosed that the US had reduced its military presence in Nigeria after the May operation.

He also said Nigerian forces had continued their efforts against terrorist groups in the months that followed.

Despite the reduction in American troops, the US will maintain its intelligence cooperation with Nigeria.