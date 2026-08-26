Trump Administration Pauses US Visa Application Worldwide

The administration of United States (US) President Donald Trump has temporarily put visa appointments on hold for applicants around the world as American embassies and consulates begin a new training programme for consular officers.

Naija News reports that the US State Department confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying existing appointments would be adjusted to allow its diplomatic missions to take part in the training.

The department said the exercise was part of efforts to strengthen the screening process and improve US national security.

A State Department spokesperson said the training would help consular officers assess visa applicants more thoroughly and consistently.

However, the department did not give a specific timeline for the training or explain exactly when normal visa appointment schedules would resume.

The pause was first reported by the Financial Times, which said some immigrant visa applicants who already had interviews scheduled at US embassies and consulates had received emails informing them that their appointments were being moved.

The applicants were reportedly told that they would receive further communication about new interview dates.

The State Department defended the move, saying the government wanted to ensure that people applying for visas were not likely to become dependent on public benefits meant for eligible Americans.

“A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need,” a State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times.

The development comes as some of the Trump administration’s immigration policies face challenges in US courts.

A federal judge on Friday struck down a policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries.

The judge ruled that the policy went beyond the statutory powers granted to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Despite the legal setback, the Trump administration has continued to tighten its immigration and visa screening measures, citing national security and concerns over applicants who could become dependent on government assistance.

Trump’s broader immigration crackdown has attracted criticism from human rights organisations, which have accused the administration of adopting discriminatory policies and infringing on rights relating to free speech and due process.

Some rights groups have also expressed concern about the impact of the measures on ethnic minorities in the United States, particularly amid fears of racial profiling. The development is also expected to affect applicants in different countries as US diplomatic missions adjust their schedules to accommodate the training exercise.