EFCC Hands Over Two Nigerians To US Over Teen Sextortion, Suicide Cases

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has extradited two Nigerians, Mudashiru Afeez Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle, to the United States (US) to face prosecution over alleged online sexual exploitation and sextortion involving two teenage boys.

The suspects were handed over to US authorities on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the EFCC.

Naija News understands that their extradition followed separate investigations by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) into alleged sextortion schemes targeting male teenagers, particularly minors between 13 and 17 years.

According to the EFCC, the investigations linked the two Nigerians to separate cases involving American teenagers who died by suicide after allegedly being subjected to online sexual exploitation and blackmail.

The suspects were accused of using sexually explicit materials involving minors to pressure their victims into sending money through different channels, including gift cards, money transfer services and cryptocurrency.

In one of the cases investigated by the FBI, a 13-year-old boy reportedly received a message on Instagram from a person who proposed an exchange of nude photographs.

The FBI said the individual later threatened to send the boy’s photographs to his Instagram contacts unless he paid money.

Investigators reportedly continued monitoring the communications even after the teenager indicated that he was contemplating suicide.

The FBI subsequently gathered information on individuals allegedly connected to the scheme and sought the assistance of the EFCC in identifying and investigating those involved.

Adekunle was later arrested by the EFCC following the request from the US authorities.

Olawale was also wanted by the FBI in connection with a seven-count criminal case.

The allegations against him include the sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, enticing or attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity, threatening communications across state lines, and the distribution or attempted distribution of child pornography.

Olawale’s extradition was not achieved without a legal battle.

Following the FBI’s request, the EFCC commenced extradition proceedings against him at the Federal High Court in Lagos in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/353/2024. The case was before Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa.

The Federal High Court had on June 10, 2024, rejected the extradition application during the proceedings. However, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation appealed the decision.

The case eventually reached the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which, on July 7, 2026, overturned the Federal High Court’s decision.

The appellate court’s judgment paved the way for Olawale to be extradited to the US to face the allegations against him.

The EFCC said the latest development highlights the growing cooperation between Nigerian and American law enforcement agencies in tackling crimes that cross international borders.

It added that the collaboration was particularly important in dealing with internet-related crimes involving the sexual exploitation and sextortion of minors.