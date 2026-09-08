Abuja Building Collapse: Police Reveal Fresh Details

There was tension yesterday evening in the Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, following a building collapse, with emergency agencies rushing to the scene to search for possible victims, Naija News reports.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Department (FEMD) claimed to have received a distress call at about 7:20 pm.

Emergency responders were immediately mobilized to the scene as search and rescue operations began.

Confirming the development, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, said the building had earlier been sealed by the FCT Administration’s Department of Development Control.

According to him, occupants had also been ordered to vacate the building before it eventually collapsed.

At the time of filing the report, no casualty had been confirmed, although authorities were still working to determine whether anyone was trapped under the rubble.

The rescue operation was being carried out with the support of several emergency agencies, while responders awaited the arrival of an excavator to aid the search.

Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, said a police response team quickly arrived at the scene.

Adeh said the team was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, ACP Edward Akaniyene, and the Area Commander, Metro, ACP Georgelyn Ufomadu.

She added that personnel from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Federal Fire Service, FCTA Security Service Department and other agencies had joined the operation.

Adeh said preliminary findings showed that the building had already been marked and sealed by the Department of Development Control.

“So far, no victims have been confirmed. However, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to identify and rescue any persons who may be trapped in the rubble,” she said.

The police spokesperson said an investigation had also commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the collapse and establish its possible cause.

She urged residents to remain calm, avoid the affected area and cooperate with emergency responders to ensure unhindered rescue operations.

Adeh said further information on the extent of the damage and possible casualties would be released as the situation becomes clearer.