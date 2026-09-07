Six Abducted Children Die As Oyo Police Uncover Child Trafficking Syndicate

Six children allegedly abducted by a suspected child-stealing and human trafficking syndicate have died while in captivity, the Oyo State command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed.

The command also rescued 17 children and arrested seven suspects following an intelligence-led investigation into a network allegedly involved in stealing, trafficking and concealing children across different states.

Naija News reports that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Olugbenga, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at the Police State Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The commissioner said the investigation followed a petition dated July 29, 2026, submitted by Adejoke Popoola, popularly known as Orente Alagbo, from Sogade Area, Ariyo, Ibadan.

The petition bordered on allegations of conspiracy, cyberbullying, threat to life and defamation of character and was later transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad on August 3.

While investigating the matter, detectives reportedly linked Popoola to the disappearance of three-year-old Ifakunle Ifagbenro during an annual masquerade festival in Oyo Town on June 29.

According to Olugbenga, the boy had gone with his father to his father-in-law’s family compound for the festival, while Popoola arrived two days earlier to take part in preparations.

The commissioner said Popoola offered to carry the child during the event, after which both of them disappeared.

The matter was later reported at the Atiba Police Divisional Headquarters in Oyo Town.

Olugbenga said video and photographic materials from the event showed Popoola carrying the missing boy, while digital evidence and statements from people connected to the event further placed her with the child around the time he disappeared.

Popoola was arrested on August 4 and allegedly admitted to leaving the festival with Ifakunle.

Her statement, according to the police, opened the door to a wider investigation into the alleged child trafficking network.

Suspect Reveals How Children Were Stolen

The police commissioner said Popoola confessed to being involved in the alleged stealing of more than 15 children between the ages of two and seven from churches, parties and other event venues within and outside Oyo State.

She reportedly named Adekanbi Janet, also known as Hosanna, as her alleged partner.

Police later traced Adekanbi to Mowe, Ogun State, where four children aged between two and four were rescued.

Two pregnant young women were also recovered from the location.

According to Olugbenga, Adekanbi admitted knowing Popoola for about 10 years in connection with the alleged stealing and sale of children, although she denied having Ifakunle in her custody.

She reportedly told investigators that some stolen children were kept in custody while awaiting buyers, while pregnant women were allegedly cared for until they gave birth.

Information obtained from her led detectives to the Gbagi area of Ibadan, where Ifakunle was rescued on August 20.

The investigation later moved beyond Oyo State, with detectives travelling to Agbor, Delta State, on September 2.

There, four children allegedly stolen from Oyo State were rescued from suspected buyers.

Two suspects, 48-year-old Christopher Joy and 53-year-old Rosemary Jesse, were arrested and allegedly confessed to their involvement in the business.

The police said the development confirmed that the suspected syndicate had an interstate network through which children were moved out of Oyo State.

The investigation also uncovered an alleged ritual dimension to the activities of the syndicate.

Olugbenga said one of the suspects confessed that whenever a child died while in their custody, the body was allegedly sold to ritualists.

Following the disclosure, police arrested Muritala Fasasi, an Alfa, and Yakubu Azeez, a herbalist.

The two suspects were accused by the police of being involved in the alleged use of the children’s bodies for ritual purposes.

One of the principal suspects, identified as Orente, also reportedly told investigators that she had stolen 13 children before her arrest.

She allegedly said she visited homes and took children whenever she found no one around.

The suspect reportedly told police that the children were sold for between ₦500,000 and ₦600,000 and claimed she had been involved in the business since October 2024.

She also allegedly explained how children could be taken from places where traditional or spiritual activities were taking place by first gaining the trust of their parents.

In one instance, she reportedly claimed she would approach parents of children living with disabilities and promise to help heal them before taking the children away.

Police Identify Six Children Who Died

The six children confirmed dead while in captivity were identified as:

Musharaf Lawal Tajudeen, two Greatness Adeagbo, five Sainat Amoo, two Taiwo Usman, two Daniel Solomon Olayinka, seven Miracle Olaniyi, four

The 17 rescued children were identified as Ifakunle Ifagbenro, three; Musibau Olasupo, five; Sulaimon Osamo, seven; Murina Fidaus, three; Aminat Yusuf, three; Taiwo Olamilekan, three; a nine-day-old male infant; Rafiat Waheed Babalola, two; Quwiyat Alade, five; Rejoice Divine, three; Alhaji Divine, five; Eniolorunda, three; Victoria, three; Isoma Prince, three; Roqeeba, four; Boluwatife Odedeyi, three; and Ireoluwa Elizabeth Olapade, seven.

The commissioner urged parents and guardians who have lost children in recent times to visit the Police Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, to identify the rescued children and help reunite them with their families.

He said the command was working with other security and government agencies to uncover the full structure of the alleged network, locate more missing children and establish the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths.

Olugbenga assured that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report missing children to the police immediately.

The commissioner particularly warned parents and guardians to be careful when dealing with people who claim to be traditional or spiritual healers, especially those who attempt to separate children from their families or take them to undisclosed locations.

He appealed to anyone with credible information that could assist the investigation to contact the police, assuring that such information would be handled professionally and confidentially where necessary.

Olugbenga reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons, dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that justice is served according to the law.