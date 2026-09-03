Tension As Bandits Fix Friday For Attack On Sokoto Community

Residents of Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been placed on heightened security alert following intelligence reports of a planned attack by suspected bandits.

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Police Force said it had moved to strengthen security around the area and prevent the suspected attackers from carrying out their plan.

Police spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the development on Thursday, saying Kebbe had been placed on red alert following the security information received by the command.

“Yes, the command is aware of the imminent threat. The command is on red alert and we will never rest on our oars to fully protect the lives and properties of all the law-abiding residents of Sokoto State,” Rufai said.

Naija News reports that the security alert followed reports that suspected bandits had demanded a ₦40 million levy from residents of Kebbe town.

The bandits were also said to have threatened to kill residents and set the town on fire if the money was not paid.

Local sources reportedly said the attackers had fixed Friday for the planned assault, while also alleging that the group was mobilising other criminal elements to join the operation.

The reported threat has raised fresh concerns among residents, coming barely two weeks after a deadly bandit attack on Kebbe and nearby communities.

Several people were reportedly killed during the previous attack, while scores of others were abducted.

The police command said it would continue to take necessary steps to protect residents and prevent criminal elements from carrying out their plans in the area.