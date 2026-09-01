Bandits Abduct APC Chairman, Kill 25-Year-Old Man In Kano

Bandits reportedly attacked a community in Kano State at midnight, killing at least one person and abducting the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rogo Local Government Area, Audu Fanka Salisu Yahaya.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen reportedly invaded the community at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, fired sporadically and shot a resident before abducting the local APC chairman.

Confirming the development, a community source who spoke to Daily Post said a 25-year-old man was killed during the attack, while some residents sustained gunshot injuries.

The source said, “They came in, firing sporadically, and went straight to the Chairman’s house. They broke down the door, brought him out and took him away. On their way, they shot a young man, who was not more than 25 years old, and he died instantly.”

Yahaya was said to be a close associate of the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Jibril Ismail Falgore, who is a native of the local government area.

In related news, suspected kidnappers recently killed the Chairman of the APC in Rantan Ward, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, Garba Buba.

Buba was reportedly shot when gunmen invaded Rantan community on Sunday night and opened fire on residents.

Another resident, identified as Sulaiman Zunduma, was also killed in the attack.

According to Daily Trust, A resident of the community, Hamza Isah Rantan, confirmed the incident in a post on Facebook on Monday, saying the attackers stormed the community at about 11 pm.

According to him, Buba sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.