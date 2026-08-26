14 Victims Rescued As Troops Clash With Bandits In Zamfara

Fourteen people who were reportedly kidnapped have been rescued from bandits in Zamfara State by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The operation, carried out by Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, also prevented the criminals from carrying out another abduction.

Naija News understands that the troops responded to information about suspicious movements of the criminals around Magazu village on August 26, 2026, and acted swiftly.

According to the military, the troops moved into the area and came across a group of armed men allegedly attempting to abduct civilians, including motorists.

The operatives engaged the suspected criminals, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and escape into the surrounding bushes.

The troops subsequently launched a search of the area and discovered 14 victims who had already been taken hostage by the attackers.

One of the rescued victims sustained gunshot injuries during the incident and was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Tsafe, where he was admitted for treatment.

The military said none of its personnel was injured or killed during the operation.

The latest rescue, according to the military, is part of ongoing efforts by Operation FANSAN YAMMA to disrupt the activities of criminal groups and prevent them from freely operating across Zamfara State.

The troops also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting residents and motorists while denying bandits the opportunity to carry out further attacks in the area.