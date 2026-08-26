Tension As Bandits Kill Tinubu’s Minister’s Brother

The elder brother of the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits.

Naija News understands that the victim was the Village Head of Galla in Borgu Emirate, Niger State.

The assailants were said to have stormed his palace on Monday, August 24, 2026, in an incident that has reportedly unsettled residents of the community.

According to Daily Post, sources familiar with the development said the monarch had earlier warned the bandits to stay away from the community.

His warning was allegedly viewed as an affront by the criminals, who later returned and attacked him at his palace.

The killing has further raised concerns about the security situation in the Borgu Emirate, where bandit attacks and other criminal activities have reportedly increased in recent times.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, acknowledged receiving inquiries about the incident.

He, however, said he would get back with details after obtaining the necessary information.

As of the time of filing this report, the police spokesman had yet to issue an official statement confirming the killing or providing details about the circumstances surrounding the attack, Naija News understands.

Meanwhile, fourteen people who were reportedly kidnapped have been rescued from bandits in Zamfara State by troops of the Nigerian Army.

The operation, carried out by Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, also prevented the criminals from carrying out another abduction.

Naija News understands that the troops responded to information about suspicious movements of the criminals around Magazu village on August 26, 2026, and acted swiftly.

According to the military, the troops moved into the area and came across a group of armed men allegedly attempting to abduct civilians, including motorists.

The operatives engaged the suspected criminals, forcing them to abandon their vehicle and escape into the surrounding bushes.

The troops subsequently launched a search of the area and discovered 14 victims who had already been taken hostage by the attackers.

One of the rescued victims sustained gunshot injuries during the incident and was immediately taken to the General Hospital, Tsafe, where he was admitted for treatment.

The military said none of its personnel was injured or killed during the operation.

The latest rescue, according to the military, is part of ongoing efforts by Operation FANSAN YAMMA to disrupt the activities of criminal groups and prevent them from freely operating across Zamfara State.

The troops also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting residents and motorists while denying bandits the opportunity to carry out further attacks in the area.