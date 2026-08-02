DSS, Vigilantes Ambush, Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin, 60 Others

A Department of State Services (DSS)-led operation has reportedly killed a notorious bandit kingpin, Idi Abasu Aiki, and more than 60 suspected fighters in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Four members of the community security groups supporting the operation were also reportedly killed during the confrontation.

According to Zagazola Makama, security sources said the intelligence-driven operation was conducted with the support of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps, vigilantes and specially trained hunters.

Aiki was accused of masterminding several attacks across Katsina and neighbouring Zamfara State.

Sources disclose that more than 200 armed bandits led by Aiki invaded Guga village in Bakori LGA.

The attackers were reportedly supported by members of a bandit group associated with Ado Aleru in Zamfara State.

“Over 200 armed bandits led by kingpin Idi Abasu Aiki stormed Guga village in Bakori LGA of Katsina State,” one of the sources said.

The source alleged that the group planned to attack communities suspected of supporting local security forces protecting villages in the area.

The gunmen were said to have launched the operation in retaliation for casualties they suffered during an earlier confrontation with hunters at Dawan Laila village in Bakori.

According to the sources, the attackers intended to weaken the community defence group before moving against surrounding settlements.

The sources claimed the bandits were unaware that security operatives had obtained intelligence about their plans and prepared an ambush.

“Unknown to the bandits, the DSS had watertight intelligence plans. The over 200 armed bandits literally walked into a trap,” the source said.

“Over 60 of them, including Idi Abasu Aiki and 14 of their top commanders, didn’t come out of that trap alive.”

Four members of the vigilante and hunters’ groups supporting the DSS were reportedly killed during the operation.

The identities of the deceased had not been disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

The exact number of casualties on the bandits’ side could not be independently verified.

Another security source said personnel subsequently launched a clearance operation around the affected area.

The exercise was aimed at recovering weapons, ammunition and other items allegedly abandoned by the fleeing bandits.

Security operatives were also said to be searching nearby forests and surrounding communities for surviving members of the group.