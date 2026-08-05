Surrender Now Or Face Fire – DHQ Expands Surrender Deal To Gunmen, Militants

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has officially expanded its surrender program for armed criminals, opening the door for gunmen, militants, and separatists across all geopolitical zones in Nigeria to lay down their weapons.

Previously, the military’s surrender deal was mostly used for Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-East, as well as bandits terrorising the North-West and North-Central regions.

However, the policy now covers non-state actors operating in the South-East, South-South, and South-West.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Michael Onoja, made this known on Monday in Abuja while answering questions about the recent surrender of some militants to troops of Operation Udo Ka in the South-East.

Confirming whether the surrender option now applies nationwide, Onoja said: “Yes. They are welcome to surrender.

“The AFN will receive them in line with international law and other Geneva Conventions and transfer them to the relevant legal authorities for necessary action. The Armed Forces continues to act in line with its rules of engagement, International Humanitarian Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

‘No Deadline For Gunmen’

Speaking on whether the military had set a deadline for criminals wishing to give up their arms, the defence spokesman stated that there was none, but warned that offensive operations against unrepentant criminals would only get tougher.

“No. They are allowed to surrender any time they wish to. However, military kinetic operation is being intensified,” Onoja warned.

Naija News understands that this development follows recent successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in the South-East, where continuous military pressure under Operation Udo Ka forced members of an armed group to voluntarily surrender their weapons.

According to the military, troops of the 82 Division recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, and four locally made firearms after one of the surrendered suspects led soldiers directly to the group’s hideout.

In another intelligence-driven operation in the region, troops also recovered two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 45 rounds of live ammunition, and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Military authorities noted that the voluntary surrenders prove that heavy military operations, combined with strategic intelligence and inter-agency collaboration, are breaking the back of criminal networks and forcing fighters to turn a new leaf.

For years, the South-East has suffered from persistent violent attacks on police stations, government property, and innocent civilians by armed groups.

In response, the military set up Operation Udo Ka to crush these criminal elements and restore normal life to the region.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the Defence Headquarters has made it clear that gunmen operating anywhere in Nigeria can either surrender peacefully or face the full force of the military.