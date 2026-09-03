Police Arrest Suspects Linked To Recent Deadly Attacks In Plateau

Security agencies in Plateau State have arrested some suspects linked to recent deadly attacks across the state, the Commissioner of Police, Ayodeji Faniyan, has disclosed.

Faniyan made this known on Wednesday after a meeting of the Plateau State Security Council chaired by Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

Naija News reports that the meeting was called amid growing concerns over recent attacks in some communities, with the governor directing security agencies to step up efforts to prevent further incidents.

The police commissioner said investigations were still ongoing, adding that security operatives were working to identify and arrest other people suspected to be involved in the attacks.

According to him, the security agencies were working together at both the state and national levels to deal with the threats.

He also said technology was being used to study intelligence and track those suspected to be behind the attacks.

“We have some arrests; investigation is ongoing. We are not investigating in isolation. We are collaborating with all the other agencies up to the national level.

“We are still going after some suspects, and we are doing a lot of technological analysis,” Faniyan said.

The commissioner explained that Governor Mutfwang called the meeting as part of his regular review of the security situation in the state.

He said the governor, as the Chief Security Officer of Plateau, was worried about the recent security breaches and had ordered security agencies to take stronger steps to stop a repeat.

Faniyan specifically described the recent incident in Mangu as unfortunate, saying security agencies had made preparations and deployed personnel, yet the attack still happened.

“The Mangu case was very unfortunate. We prepared and deployed, but somehow, such incidents still occurred.

“That is part of why His Excellency called this meeting so that such incidents must not happen again,” he said.

The Security Council meeting also reviewed new security threats, intelligence gathering and sharing, preventive operations and cooperation among security agencies.

The council further discussed ways to protect lives and property while creating a safe environment for businesses and other economic activities in the state.

Faniyan assured residents that security agencies had received clear instructions to intensify operations against criminals and prevent further attacks.

He, however, urged residents to play their part by providing security agencies with useful information about suspicious people, movements and activities.

The police commissioner stressed that security agencies could do more when members of the public shared timely and credible information with them.

He said the main goal of the meeting was to improve intelligence-led operations and ensure that security threats were identified and dealt with before they turned into major attacks.

Faniyan added that the Mutfwang administration remained focused on maintaining peace and security in Plateau, noting that stability was important for the growth of agriculture, tourism, trade, investment and other economic activities in the state.