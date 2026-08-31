Police Destroy Bandit Hideouts In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has destroyed two suspected bandit camps in the Makarfi Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, which took place at the weekend, was done in collaboration with the Kaduna State Vigilance Service following intelligence provided by residents about the activities of suspected bandits operating around Durum and Danguzuri, extending towards the Kaduna-Kano boundary.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement made available to the public over the weekend.

Hassan said the joint security team launched a clearance operation in the affected areas after receiving credible information from members of the community.

He said the operation led to the discovery and destruction of two structures allegedly being used by the bandits as hideouts for keeping abducted victims.

The structures were located at Rugar Mijin Goggo and Unguwar Maryamu in Danguzuri.

According to the police, the operation is part of efforts to deny bandits and other criminal elements the freedom to operate in communities across Kaduna State.

The Command said security personnel had continued patrols in the affected areas to prevent the criminals from regrouping or launching fresh attacks.

It added that normalcy had returned to the communities, with the situation remaining calm.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended residents of the affected communities for providing the intelligence that helped security operatives locate the suspected bandit hideouts.

He also praised the personnel involved in the operation for their courage and commitment.

Muhammad assured residents that the Command would sustain its offensive against banditry and other forms of criminality across the state.

The police further urged residents to continue sharing timely and credible information with security agencies, stressing that community cooperation remained important in tackling insecurity and protecting lives and property.