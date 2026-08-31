Plateau Gov Declares Hisbah Activities Illegal

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has directed security agencies to stop the activities of individuals allegedly operating as Hisbah in parts of Jos North Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the governor also ordered the identification and investigation of those behind the activities, warning that anyone found involved could face arrest and prosecution.

Mutfwang’s directive was disclosed on Sunday in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

According to Bere, the action followed reports that the group had allegedly been intimidating and harassing residents, extorting money and imposing rules without legal authority.

The governor consequently instructed the security agencies to move against the group and prevent it from continuing its activities.

Mutfwang warned individuals involved in the alleged operation to immediately stop, stressing that enforcement of laws in the state could only be carried out by constitutionally recognised authorities.

The governor said Plateau State could not accommodate parallel structures of authority operating outside the law.

Mutfwang was quoted as saying, “No individual or group has the authority to appoint itself the government of Plateau State. The responsibility for enforcing the law belongs to duly constituted authorities acting within the law.”

The governor reportedly emphasised that the state had a single legal framework and would not permit any organisation or individual to assume powers not granted by law.

Bere said the security agencies had also been directed to investigate not only those directly participating in the reported activities but anyone suspected of supporting the group.

The governor, however, stressed that the directive should not be interpreted as an action against any particular faith or ethnic community.

Bere said, “The Governor wishes to make clear that this directive is not directed at any religion, ethnic group or community. Plateau State remains home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds, all of whom are entitled to equal protection under the law.”

The governor also thanked residents who alerted the authorities to the alleged activities, assuring them that his administration would continue to act on legitimate security concerns.