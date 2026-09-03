Police Inspector Dies After Collapsing At Sokoto Command

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Police Force has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of Inspector Adamu Isah, who reportedly collapsed after taking part in the command’s weekly walkathon exercise.

Isah, who was attached to the Department of Operations, had returned to the command headquarters after the exercise on Wednesday when he suddenly collapsed, Naija News understands.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, Isah was quickly rushed to a hospital for treatment.

However, despite efforts to save his life, medical personnel later confirmed that the police inspector had died.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hayatu Shaffa, described the death as a painful loss to the command.

Shaffa expressed his condolences to Isah’s family, colleagues and friends, while describing the deceased as a committed officer who served the country with dedication.

“The Sokoto State Police Command is deeply saddened by the sudden and painful loss of our colleague, Inspector Adamu Isah.

“He was a dedicated and gallant officer who served his fatherland with unwavering commitment and professionalism,” the CP said.

Shaffa also recalled Isah’s involvement in sporting activities within the command.

According to him, the deceased was a member of the police volleyball team and also participated in boxing.

He described Isah as energetic, disciplined and a strong team player whose contribution would be missed by his colleagues.

“His energy, discipline, and team spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him,” he said.

The Commissioner further praised the late inspector for his discipline and contributions to the operations of the command.

He assured Isah’s family that the police would give them the necessary support during the difficult period.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family during this difficult time. We pray that the Almighty God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Shaffa added.

The CP urged police officers in the state to remain committed to their duties and draw strength from Isah’s years of service to the nation.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul.