2027: NDC Candidate Accuses LASAA Of Witch-Hunt, Selective Removal Of Her Campaign Banners

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Surulere Federal Constituency I, Adefolaseye Adebayo, has accused the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) of selectively removing her campaign materials from various locations in the state.

Naija News reports that Adebayo, a medical surgeon, made the allegation during an interview with Channels Television.

According to her, the alleged removal began shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially opened the campaign period for the 2027 elections

She claimed that the Agency removed her campaign banners while allegedly leaving those of the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in place.

She said some of her supporters contacted her after allegedly witnessing LASAA officials removing her campaign materials from various locations across the constituency.

“On my way from work, someone called me that my banners were being taken away from different locations all over Surulere, and it was specifically my banners alone,” Adebayo said.

The NDC candidate said she later approached the officials and was told they were acting on behalf of LASAA.

“I left work, I met up with these people, and they said they were from LASAA,” she added.

According to Adebayo, the officials told her that streetlight poles and other public infrastructure had been assigned to government-approved outdoor advertising practitioners.

She, however, questioned the explanation, alleging that APC campaign banners remained at some of the same locations where her materials had been removed.

“I noticed that at one particular spot, my banner with the state assembly candidates… was there, but mine wasn’t picked,” she said.

Adebayo said the experience strengthened her belief that she was being targeted because of her political affiliation.

“That was when I knew that there was sort of witch hunting… everywhere my banner was, those ones in the streets… taken away. That was when I knew something is going on that I’m being victimized,” she said.

Despite the allegation, the NDC candidate said she had no plans to institute legal proceedings against LASAA, opting instead to replace the banners that were removed.

“I won’t sue them… I will just thank them for giving me this publicity because if they didn’t pick it, I’m sure nobody would,” she said.