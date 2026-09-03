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2027: ‘They Will Try To Manipulate IReV But It Won’t Be Easy’ – Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said at a Thursday town hall in Port Harcourt that it will be difficult to manipulate the 2027 election results.
  • Peter Obi said people will try to manipulate INEC’s IReV, but voters will resist intimidation, noting five polling officials cannot scare about 50 voters.
  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, replied in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu cannot direct states and councils on subsidy gains spending, urging Obi to ask them instead.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said it will be difficult to manipulate the 2027 election results.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, during a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Thursday, said there will be attempts to manipulate the IReV.

According to Peter Obi, his supporters will no longer tolerate intimidation during the 2027 general elections.

He said no polling unit has more than five officials, arguing that such a number should not be able to intimidate about 50 voters.

He said, “Coming into the 2027 election, nobody will intimidate us again at the polling unit. Forget all these noises.

“They will try to manipulate the IReV, but it won’t be easy this time around. There will be so many IReVs; if their own doesn’t work, our own will work.

“If it has glitches, we will give them a new one that has no glitches, because by allowing them to continue, the glitches will glitch our lives.” 

In other news, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has responded to  Peter Obi on the management of the gains from subsidy removal.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu has no power to tell state and local governments how to spend the revenue they receive from the fuel subsidy.

The Minister spoke on Wednesday at a media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He argued that rather than questioning the federal government, Obi should be asking how the additional revenue accruing to the sub-nationals is being utilised.

He said, “All he should have asked is, ‘Having removed the subsidy, what do you do with the gains?’ This is what I think a reasonable person should talk about.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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