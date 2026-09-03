If You Have Anything Against Me, Say It Now! – Peter Obi Challenges Nigerians

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has challenged Nigerians at home and abroad to publicly say anything they know about him.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known while speaking at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday.

Peter Obi said every Nigerian deserves to know the background of those seeking to lead them.

The former Governor of Anambra State also warned against electoral malpractice in the 2027 general elections, stressing that Nigerians’ votes must count and whoever does not count their votes will be counted.

He said, “Our votes this time must count, and whoever doesn’t count them, we will count the person.

“Today, people sit in their houses to outsource campaigns to other people. We have heard enough of this nonsense. All these threats will come to an end.

“We want to speak with you, we want to answer your questions. Leadership cannot be outsourced.

“I’m challenging any Nigerian, both at home and abroad, or anyone around the world: if you have anything against me, say it out now.

“When I took somebody to court, I only did that because he said he had something he would say against me that the whole world would be shocked.”