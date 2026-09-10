Police Explain Why ADC Supporters Were Dispersed In Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna has disclosed why its officers dispersed supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State.

Speaking via a statement by its by Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the Command explained that a distress call from security personnel attached to Murtala Square, that some persons were attempting to force their way into the premises.

He said police personnel were immediately deployed to the location to prevent a breach of security and maintain public order.

According to him, when the police arrived they observed a large number of persons carrying banners bearing the acronym “ADC”.

He said the police advised the group that anyone intending to hold an event or gain access to Murtala Square was required to follow due process and obtain the necessary authorisation from the management.

Hassan said the police subsequently withdrew from the area after the situation appeared to have been brought under control.

He, however, said the group later proceeded along WAFF Road towards NEPA Roundabout by Ahmadu Bello Way, one of the major commercial routes in the metropolis.

“The protesters blocked the roadway, resulting in severe traffic congestion and bringing vehicular movement to a standstill,” he said.

The PPRO said the obstruction led to frustration among the group, cyclists and motorists, resulting in agitation, confrontation and a breakdown of public order.

He said the police intervened to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation, adding that minimal and proportionate force, including tear gas, was used to disperse the crowd.

Hassan said the command respected the constitutional rights of citizens to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

He, however, stressed that such rights must be exercised responsibly and within the ambit of the law.

He said citizens should not obstruct major public roads, threaten public safety or infringe on the rights of other members of the public.

The PPRO also clarified that the command had never attempted to stop any lawful political gathering or peaceful assembly

He said the incident was a security situation at Murtala Square and not an attempt by the police to prevent political expression or association.