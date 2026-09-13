ADC National Assistant Secretary Resigns, Dumps Party

The National Assistant Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hassan Muhammadu, has resigned from his position and left the party.

Naija News reports that Muhammadu’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the ADC chairman in Bojude Ward, Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The former national officer also served as the party’s North-East Zonal Secretary.

In the letter, he announced his immediate withdrawal from the ADC and resignation from all positions he held within the organisation.

Muhammadu said his decision followed careful consideration, while thanking the party and its leaders for allowing him to serve at both the national and zonal levels.

He also informed the party that he had sent copies of his resignation to the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, through the North-East Zonal Chairman, Daniel Modu Bwala.

Copies were also forwarded to the Gombe State leadership of the party, as well as the party leader in the state and other relevant officials within the North-East zonal structure.

Muhammadu was a former Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development in Gombe State.

Sources familiar with the development said Muhammadu will join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is reportedly expected to work with the APC governorship candidate, Dr Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, ahead of the election.