INEC Releases Final List Of 2027 Presidential Candidates (Full List)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates for the January 2027 general elections.

The list, signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, was released in Abuja on Saturday and features candidates sponsored by 18 political parties. Of the 18 presidential candidates, 16 are men, and two are women.

The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC); and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Adewole Adebayo.

Also listed are Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, People’s Redemption Party candidate Donald Duke, Labour Party (LP) candidate Sunday Chibuzo Okereke and African Action Congress (AAC) candidate Omoyele Sowore.

Other male presidential candidates are Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of the Action Alliance (AA), Aliyu Abbas-Bin of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Kabiru Yusuf of the Allied Peoples Party (APP) and Sunday Adenuga of the Boot Party.

The remaining candidates are Moses Olusoji Adebisi of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Peter Ada Agada of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

The two female presidential candidates are Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement.

INEC also listed 14 male and four female vice-presidential candidates.

The female running mates are Peace Egobia Ofordile of the Allied Peoples Party (APP), Nafisat Usaku Abubakar of the Democratic Leadership Alliance, Hajja Bintu Konto of the Labour Party and Patience Ndidi Key of the Young Progressive Party.

The final list released by the commission is as follows:

APC: Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima

ADC: Atiku Abubakar/Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

NDC: Peter Gregory Obi/Musa Mohammed Rabiu Kwankwaso

LP: Sunday Chibuzo Okereke/Hajja Bintu Konto

PDP: Sandy Ojang Onor/Umaru Babangida

AA: Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje/Shehu Hussaini

ADP: Aliyu Abbas-Bin/Chinazam Ike

APP: Kabiru Yusuf/Peace Egobia Ofordile

AAC: Omoyele Sowore/Haruna Garba Magashi

APM: Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde/Musa Lawal Daura

BP: Sunday Adenuga/Usman Turaki Mustapha

DLA: Moses Olusoji Adebisi/Nafisat Usaku Abubakar

NDP: Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori/Uchenna Anthony Chukwuemeka

NRM: Nkem Esther Okereke/Nasir Muhammed Sulaiman

PRP: Donald Duke/Kabiru Rabiu

SDP: Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo/Usman Muhammed Bugaje

YPP: Peter Ada Agada/Patience Ndidi Key

ZLP: Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu/Hassan Khalid