INEC Releases Final List Of 2027 Presidential Candidates (Full List)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates for the January 2027 general elections.
The list, signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, was released in Abuja on Saturday and features candidates sponsored by 18 political parties. Of the 18 presidential candidates, 16 are men, and two are women.
The list includes incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC); and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Adewole Adebayo.
Also listed are Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, People’s Redemption Party candidate Donald Duke, Labour Party (LP) candidate Sunday Chibuzo Okereke and African Action Congress (AAC) candidate Omoyele Sowore.
Other male presidential candidates are Sandy Ojang Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje of the Action Alliance (AA), Aliyu Abbas-Bin of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Kabiru Yusuf of the Allied Peoples Party (APP) and Sunday Adenuga of the Boot Party.
The remaining candidates are Moses Olusoji Adebisi of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Peter Ada Agada of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).
The two female presidential candidates are Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori of the National Democratic Party and Nkem Esther Okereke of the National Rescue Movement.
INEC also listed 14 male and four female vice-presidential candidates.
The female running mates are Peace Egobia Ofordile of the Allied Peoples Party (APP), Nafisat Usaku Abubakar of the Democratic Leadership Alliance, Hajja Bintu Konto of the Labour Party and Patience Ndidi Key of the Young Progressive Party.
The final list released by the commission is as follows:
APC: Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima
ADC: Atiku Abubakar/Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
NDC: Peter Gregory Obi/Musa Mohammed Rabiu Kwankwaso
LP: Sunday Chibuzo Okereke/Hajja Bintu Konto
PDP: Sandy Ojang Onor/Umaru Babangida
AA: Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje/Shehu Hussaini
ADP: Aliyu Abbas-Bin/Chinazam Ike
APP: Kabiru Yusuf/Peace Egobia Ofordile
AAC: Omoyele Sowore/Haruna Garba Magashi
APM: Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde/Musa Lawal Daura
BP: Sunday Adenuga/Usman Turaki Mustapha
DLA: Moses Olusoji Adebisi/Nafisat Usaku Abubakar
NDP: Ada Elizabeth Fredrick Okwori/Uchenna Anthony Chukwuemeka
NRM: Nkem Esther Okereke/Nasir Muhammed Sulaiman
PRP: Donald Duke/Kabiru Rabiu
SDP: Adewole Ebenezer Adebayo/Usman Muhammed Bugaje
YPP: Peter Ada Agada/Patience Ndidi Key
ZLP: Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu/Hassan Khalid
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