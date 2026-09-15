‘Show Me One Person Who Gave Me $1’ – Peter Obi Dares Critics, Makes 2027 Campaign Pledge

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed what could make him step down from the presidential race.

Obi vowed to stop his presidential campaign if anyone could provide evidence that he collected money from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer made the pledge while speaking in the United States (US).

He dismissed claims that he was in America to source funds for his presidential campaign.

Obi said, “People are saying that on my current trip to America, I have gone there to collect money from Nigerians in the diaspora.

“If anyone can show me one person in America who gave me even one dollar, I will end my 2027 campaign.

“I am using my own resources and paying all my bills; I am running around the world, trying to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, Obi has revealed how he successfully reduced the cost of governance during his time as governor of Anambra State.

Obi disclosed that he avoided unnecessary spending and travelled without the large entourage usually associated with public officials.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, he rejected inflated budgets for renovating his official facilities, explaining that projects were completed for far less than the amounts originally budgeted.

“When I was governor, the budget for refurbishing my office was N298 million, but I did everything with ₦48 million. There was also a budget of ₦486 million to refurbish my house, but I completed everything with ₦81 million,” Obi said.

The presidential candidate also spoke about the costs of official travel, saying he refused to travel with the number of people who could ordinarily accompany a governor on official trips.

“As a governor, you are supposed to travel with 30 people to several places. Over the years I was governor, I didn’t use 16 percent of my travel allowance because I wasn’t travelling with anybody. I was the only person invited; nobody invited them,” he said.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s limited resources should be directed toward productive sectors that can improve citizens’ living conditions.