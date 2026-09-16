Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi has spoken on his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Obi said Wike remains his friend despite the minister’s repeated criticism of his presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former Anambra State governor recalled the period when he and Wike worked together, saying the FCT minister appeared healthier and happier at the time.

Obi and Wike had crossed paths during their time in government between 2011 and 2014.

Obi was governor of Anambra State, while Wike served as Minister of State for Education.

During that period, Wike visited Anambra State to inspect and commission education projects carried out by the Obi administration, including renovated secondary schools.

He said during an online interview: “Nyesom Wike still remains a very good friend of mine. He looked healthier when we were working together. When Wike and I were together, he was a much happier person and was enjoying himself.

“Someone even told me that Wike said if I became president, he would be the first person I would come after. But I’m not campaigning to become president to start pursuing people. I want to go into office to focus on tomorrow, not chase people around.

“Well, if you look at the pictures of Mr Wike when we were moving together, you can see how healthy he is and looking very well. So, that means when we were together, he was a much, much happier person and enjoyed himself.

“But let me assure you, I don’t have anything against Mr Wike. He remains a friend and everything. Sometimes, you can have too much money and everything, but you don’t have happiness.”