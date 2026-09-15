2027: Why We Dumped Peter Obi For Tinubu – Charismatic Bishops

The Charismatic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, led by Leonard Kawas, has said its clerics withdrew their support for Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in favour of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, because the latter is on the right track.

Naija News reports that Kawas, in an interview with Channels Television, recalled supporting Peter Obi against Tinubu in 2023, saying it was not for convenience.

According to the cleric, he and his group believe President Tinubu will definitely take Nigeria to high heights in all ramifications.

He said, “Well, in 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was contesting against Peter Obi, but I chose Peter Obi. If it was for convenience, I would have chosen Tinubu, but I did not in 2023.

“It is my fundamental human right. Based on the issues on the ground and the leading of the Spirit, I and my group are supporting President Tinubu for 2027 because we believe he is on the right course. He will definitely take Nigeria to very high heights in all ramifications.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari, has urged northerners to support Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

Yari made the appeal on Monday in Lagos when he led members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on a visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

The former Zamfara State governor argued that the North should reciprocate the support Tinubu gave to former President Muhammadu Buhari during the latter’s presidential bid and re-election.

Yari recalled that Tinubu resisted pressure from some APC leaders to contest the presidency in 2019, insisting that it was the North’s turn to produce the party’s candidate.