‘There Is No Excuse For The North Not To Support Tinubu’ – Yari

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari, has urged northerners to support President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Yari made the appeal on Monday in Lagos when he led members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on a visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

The former Zamfara State governor argued that the North should reciprocate the support Tinubu gave to former President Muhammadu Buhari during the latter’s presidential bid and re-election.

Yari recalled that Tinubu resisted pressure from some APC leaders to contest the presidency in 2019, insisting that it was the North’s turn to produce the party’s candidate.

He said, “For us in the north, I think it is time for us to pay Tinubu back for allowing the north to complete its full term.

“I remember there was a struggle by some power-mongering bloc within the APC that tried to convince Tinubu to contest the presidential election in 2019. He resisted the pressure and said it was the turn of the north.

“Tinubu said as long as Buhari can come out and ask people to vote for him, he would be with Buhari till the end. And that was what Tinubu truly did.

“Today, I don’t think there is an excuse for us from the northern region not to support Tinubu to continue the good job he started and complete his tenure.”

The former governor assured the President that influential northerners committed to what he described as justice and fairness would work towards securing his re-election.

“The message from northern Nigeria, where I came from, is that there is nothing to worry about. There are still people of high calibre and character who believe in justice and fairness.

“We are going to do our best to ensure that Tinubu’s journey continues to the end. He can count on us,” Yari stated.

Yari also commended the President’s administration, saying Tinubu had undertaken major changes despite inheriting what he described as a difficult situation from previous governments.

He maintained that the President had begun restructuring efforts to address the challenges confronting the country.