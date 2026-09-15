 Skip to content
Politics

‘I Am APC, But Will Not Stop My People’ – Na’Allah

Published Updated
By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Former Deputy Senate Majority Leader Senator, Bala Na’Allah
Former Deputy Senate Majority Leader Senator, Bala Na’Allah

Key Takeaways

  • Former Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Senator Bala Na’Allah, said he remains in the APC but will not stop his constituents from rejecting the party in 2027.
  • Na’Allah disclosed this on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday while answering questions after he withdrew from the APC senatorial primary in May.
  • He said he pulled out because the primary outcome was predetermined, insisting he will not use political influence to force people against their wishes.

Former Deputy Senate Majority Leader Senator, Bala Na’Allah, said he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but will support his constituents’ political choice in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Na’Allah made the position known during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday.

The former lawmaker was responding to questions on whether he would support the ruling party at the 2027 polls, following his withdrawal from the APC senatorial primary in May.

Na’Allah had pulled out of the contest after alleging that the outcome of the primary had been predetermined.

Explaining his position, the former senator said his commitment to democracy meant respecting the decision of the people he represented.

He stressed that he would not deploy his political influence to force his constituents to support a party against their wishes.

Na’Allah said, “Luckily for me, as a Democrat, I believe in what my people want, because democracy is a recurrent suspicion whereby more than half the people should be right more than half the time.

“Let me be very honest with you. I’m APC. If for whatever reason my people believe that APC is not the party they want to do. My qualification in politics has not taken me to a position where I will ask people to do what they don’t want to do.

“But again we are learning every day, we will see those who have that capacity.”

The former senator had been expected to participate in the APC senatorial primary as he sought to return to the Senate in 2027.

However, he withdrew before the exercise, alleging that the result had already been decided.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.