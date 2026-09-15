‘I Am APC, But Will Not Stop My People’ – Na’Allah

Former Deputy Senate Majority Leader Senator, Bala Na’Allah, said he remains a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but will support his constituents’ political choice in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Na’Allah made the position known during an interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday.

The former lawmaker was responding to questions on whether he would support the ruling party at the 2027 polls, following his withdrawal from the APC senatorial primary in May.

Na’Allah had pulled out of the contest after alleging that the outcome of the primary had been predetermined.

Explaining his position, the former senator said his commitment to democracy meant respecting the decision of the people he represented.

He stressed that he would not deploy his political influence to force his constituents to support a party against their wishes.

Na’Allah said, “Luckily for me, as a Democrat, I believe in what my people want, because democracy is a recurrent suspicion whereby more than half the people should be right more than half the time.

“Let me be very honest with you. I’m APC. If for whatever reason my people believe that APC is not the party they want to do. My qualification in politics has not taken me to a position where I will ask people to do what they don’t want to do.

“But again we are learning every day, we will see those who have that capacity.”

The former senator had been expected to participate in the APC senatorial primary as he sought to return to the Senate in 2027.

However, he withdrew before the exercise, alleging that the result had already been decided.