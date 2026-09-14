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APC Debunks Expulsion Of Ex-Benue Commissioner Omale

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Key Takeaways

  • The APC in Benue State has debunked reports that former Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barrister Omale Omale, was expelled or suspended from the party.
  • In a Monday statement, Benue APC Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, said the alleged signatories were not recognised Iga-Okpaya Ward executives and lacked power to suspend anyone.
  • Daniel Ihomun urged the public and APC members to ignore the document, insisting the party will follow constitutional processes and stop impersonators from causing confusion.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has rejected reports claiming that former Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barrister Omale Omale, has been expelled from the party.

The party described the report as fake, saying those behind the purported suspension were not recognized members of the APC Ward Executive Committee in Iga-Okpaya Ward, Apa Local Government Area.

The APC’s position was contained in a statement issued on Monday by its Publicity Secretary in Benue, Daniel Ihomun, Naija News reports.

Ihomun said the party ‘categorically disowns’ the purported suspension of Omale, describing him as a founding member of the APC in Benue State and a key stakeholder in the Benue South Senatorial District.

He added that Omale was also a former member of the APC State Executive Committee, where he served as the State Legal Officer.

According to Ihomun, Omale’s contributions to the growth and development of the party were well known.

He said those who reportedly signed the suspension letter were not recognized as members of the Ward Executive Committee and therefore lacked the authority to suspend any APC member.

“His long-standing contributions to the growth and development of the Party are well known. More importantly, the individuals who purportedly signed the suspension letter are not recognized members of the Ward Executive Committee of the APC in Iga-Okpaya Ward and consequently, have no authority whatsoever under the Constitution and disciplinary framework of the Party to suspend any member of the APC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no properly constituted and recognized Ward Executive Committee of the APC in Iga-Okpaya Ward has suspended Hon. Omale-Omale. Any document purporting to emanate from persons without the requisite authority cannot constitute a valid Party disciplinary action,” he said.

Ihomun said the purported suspension was therefore “null, void, invalid and of no consequence whatsoever.”

He urged members of the public, APC members and relevant authorities to disregard the document, stressing that it did not represent the position of the party in Benue State.

“The general public, party members and all relevant authorities are hereby advised to disregard the document in its entirety, as it does not represent the position or decision of the All Progressives Congress, Benue State chapter,” he stated.

The party’s publicity secretary added that the APC remained committed to following its constitutional processes.

He said the party would not allow individuals acting outside its recognized structure to create confusion, impersonate party organs or unlawfully interfere with the rights of legitimate members.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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