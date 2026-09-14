‘Security Surveillance Aircraft Is Another Scam’ – APC Tackles Gov. Makinde Over Fresh Bandit Attack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has asserted that Governor Seyi Makinde’s purported delivery of two security surveillance aircraft is another scam.

The APC made the assertion in reaction to a fresh bandits’ attack in the state.

Naija News learnt that some suspected bandits, in the early hours of Sunday, invaded a base constructed for men of Operation Burst, a security outfit in the state.

The incident occurred along the Igbeti/Igboho road, and the bandits were reported to have stolen some properties, including a generator and a motorcycle.

Reacting to the development, APC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Sadare, on Monday, said the fresh bandit attack in the state indicates security lapses.

According to APC, the attack has exposed the security situation in the state and raised more questions about the functionality of the multi-billion naira surveillance aircraft recently purchased by the administration of Governor Makinde.

The party said it was unfortunate that there were no surveillance aircraft to track the attackers and possibly repel them.

The statement read, “Just yesterday, the security of the entire Pacesetters State was shaken to its roots when insurgents unleashed terror on the Operation Burst Base located along Igbeti-Igboho road in Olorunsogo local government area of the state.

“Since the day Gov Makinde celebrated the purported delivery of the two aircraft, nothing has either been heard or felt about their deployment to survey the airspace in the state. Sadly, the same Igbeti where the base station for the aircraft was reportedly situated came under heavy attacks for more than an hour, and there was no surveillance to track the attackers and possibly repel them.

“Therefore, it is safe to say that the whole story about security surveillance aircraft is another scam.”