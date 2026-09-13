Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer In Oyo

A suspected drug dealer, identified as Rilwan, in the Apata area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been arrested by the State Police Command.

Naija News reports that the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Sunday, said the security operatives, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspect on Friday, September 11, 2026, at about 8 am in the Apata area of the city.

According to him, the suspect was in police custody and cooperating with investigators to establish the extent of his involvement in the illicit drug trade.

He revealed that suspected dangerous drugs were recovered from the suspect during his arrest, stressing that he would be charged to court after the preliminary investigation.

The command’s PPRO said, “The suspect, identified as Rilwan ‘M’, aged 28, of Apata area of Ibadan, was arrested yesterday, 11 September 2026, at about 0800hrs. Acting on the intelligence, surveillance operatives of the Iyaganku Area Command commenced targeted surveillance operations which culminated in the arrest of the suspect.

“Recovered from him were a quantity of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine, alongside other suspected dangerous drugs.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and cooperating with investigators as preliminary investigation continues to establish the source and extent of his involvement in the illicit drug trade, as well as identify other persons who may be connected to the activities.

“The suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.”

Also, the command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Olugbenga, stated that illicit drugs constituted a significant catalyst for various forms of crime and criminality.

He reiterated the command’s determination to sustain intelligence-led operations against drug trafficking and other criminal activities across the state.

Olugbenga also urged members of the public to continue providing credible, actionable information to the police to help the command further strengthen its fight against crime and criminality in Oyo State.

He added, “Illicit drugs constitute a significant catalyst for various forms of crime and criminality. The command is determined to sustain intelligence-led operations against drug trafficking and other criminal activities across the state.”