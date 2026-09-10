‘We Have Some Bad Eggs Among Us’ – Says Police During Meeting In Sokoto

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Police Force has begun engaging political parties and local government chairmen ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Shaffa, has warned the politicians against actions that could trigger violence or worsen security challenges in the state.

Naija News reports that Shaffa gave the warning during separate meetings with political party chairmen and elected local government chairmen at the Command headquarters on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The meetings were attended by Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), senior police officers and representatives of the political parties.

Shaffa said the engagements were part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between security agencies, political actors and local government authorities ahead of political campaigns and the elections.

Speaking to the political parties, the commissioner urged politicians to be careful with their statements and activities, especially those that could raise tension or affect the security situation in the state.

He called on political parties to conduct their campaigns peacefully, obey electoral guidelines and avoid actions that could threaten public safety.

Shaffa also asked party leaders to work closely with the police by sharing information about possible security threats and ensuring that their supporters did not engage in violence, intimidation or other acts capable of disrupting the electoral process.

He said peaceful elections could only be achieved when all stakeholders played their part.

The commissioner also appealed to local government chairmen to support security agencies in their respective areas through community engagement, intelligence gathering and efforts to identify criminal elements.

Shaffa spoke while addressing the council chairmen at the beginning of a one-day Nationwide Local Government Security Workshop organised by the police, the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Justice Mission International.

He described the workshop as timely, considering the security challenges facing some parts of Sokoto State.

The CP urged the council chairmen to work closely with their communities to identify people who may be supporting criminal activities.

“Let us look inward, because this attack cannot happen without the support of your own people. We have some bad eggs among us and they are the ones inviting them. Police alone cannot do it,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of ALGON in Sokoto State assured the police of the association’s support in efforts to restore peace across the state’s local government areas.

He said the council chairmen would cooperate with security agencies and provide the necessary support to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

The political party chairmen and their local government counterparts also assured the police that they would comply with the rules guiding political campaigns and elections.

They pledged to support efforts to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.