Five Killed As Bandits Launch Fresh Attack In Sokoto

At least five people have been killed after suspected bandits stormed Girkau community in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, shooting at residents and rustling an unspecified number of cattle, Naija News learnt.

The attackers, who reportedly came in large numbers on motorcycles, invaded the community around 2:15 pm and opened fire as residents prepared for Zuhr prayers.

According to Daily Trust, a resident, Usman Girkau, said the attackers started shooting without warning, forcing residents to run for safety.

“We were preparing for Zuhr prayer when they attacked us. They started shooting sporadically,” he said.

According to him, the attack affected Girkau, Jibga and Dukura communities.

He added that another resident drowned while trying to escape from the attackers.

A security operative who confirmed the incident said five people were killed, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

The injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Tambuwal, for treatment.

The security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, identified four of the deceased as Dogo Dan Barkeji, 50; Baban Gida Abdullahi, 28; Abubakar Dan Yaki, 50; and Abubakar Aliyu, 35.

The fifth victim was said to be an unidentified resident of Dukura who had travelled to Girkau to carry out an errand.

The injured victims were identified as Jamilu Abubakar, Dahiru Yahaya and Adamu Mohammed.

The security operative also disclosed that the attackers rustled an unspecified number of cattle during the operation.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, said he had not been briefed about the attack.

The latest attack has raised fresh concerns among residents, who said Girkau had suffered similar assaults in the past.

Usman recalled that suspected bandits attacked the community about a month ago.

According to him, two people were shot during the previous attack, while some livestock were also taken away by the attackers. He noted that residents are now worried that the repeated attacks could worsen insecurity in the area if urgent steps are not taken to protect the communities.