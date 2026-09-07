Sokoto Govt Takes Action After Kebbe Attack, Releases ₦9 Million

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s government of Sokoto State has promised to intensify its fight against terrorists and other criminal groups following the deadly attack in Kebbe Local Government Area.

The government also released ₦9 million to support families who lost loved ones and those injured in the attack, Naija News reports.

The intervention followed a directive by the Governor, with a delegation led by the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Prof. Jabir Sani Maihulla, visiting the affected communities on Saturday.

The delegation met with bereaved families and survivors while delivering financial and food assistance to them.

Under the relief package, families of eight victims who died in the attack received ₦1 million each, amounting to ₦8 million, alongside five bags of food items.

Four injured victims were also given ₦250,000 each, bringing the total to ₦1 million, as well as three bags each of rice, millet and maize.

Maihulla, while speaking with residents and families of the victims, described the killings as painful and said the government shared in their grief.

He said, “We are deeply concerned and greatly saddened by what has happened. We share in your grief and pain, and we urge the affected families to remain steadfast and continue to seek solace in Almighty Allah.”

The commissioner said Governor Aliyu had directed that more resources be made available to security agencies to tackle the growing security challenges across the state.

He said the government would continue to provide vehicles, logistics and other support needed by security agencies to strengthen their operations.

According to him, “The Governor is doing everything within his capacity to address the security challenges, including providing operational vehicles, logistical support and other necessary assistance to the security agencies to strengthen their operations and support the efforts to end the activities of the terrorists.”

The attack came amid continued insecurity in parts of Sokoto State, with terrorist and criminal activities affecting rural communities, farming and other economic activities.

The Executive Chairman of Kebbe Local Government Council, Hon. Musa Garba Kuchi, commended the governor for the intervention, describing it as timely and compassionate.

Kuchi said, “We profoundly appreciate His Excellency, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, for this timely intervention, compassion and continued support to the people of Kebbe, particularly at this difficult period.”

The Sarkin Kabbin Kebbe, Lawali Labbo Margai, and the Commissioner for Transport, Hon. Bala Kokani, also praised the state government for its support to communities affected by insecurity.

They prayed for lasting peace in Kebbe and other parts of Sokoto State.